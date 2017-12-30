Final Chapters for Dec. 31, 2017: Rose Marie, ‘Sound of Music’ star

Rose Marie, the wisecracking Sally Rogers of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and a show business lifer who began as a child star in vaudeville and worked for nearly a century in theater, radio, TV and movies, died Dec. 28. She was 94. “Heaven just got a whole lot funnier” was the tribute posted atop a photo of Marie on her website. She was a child star of the 1920s and 1930s who endeared herself to TV fans on the classic ’60s sitcom that featured Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore. “The Dick Van Dyke Show” not only was an ideal vehicle for Marie’s comic gifts, but was a showcase for her singing.
Heather Menzies-Urich was an actress best known for portraying Louisa von Trapp in the 1965 film “The Sound of Music.” She died Dec. 24 in Frankford, Ontario. She had been recently diagnosed with cancer, according to her son. She was 68. Menzies-Urich was cast as the third-oldest of the seven von Trapp children in “The Sound of Music.” She co-starred in the “Logan’s Run” TV series in 1977-78 and also appeared such TV shows as “Dragnet,” “Bonanza,” “Marcus Welby M.D.” and “The Bob Newhart Show.” Her husband, actor Robert Urich, died in 2002.
Jordan Feldstein was the longtime manager of rock band Maroon 5. He died Dec. 22 after going into cardiac arrest at his Los Angeles home, his family said. He was 40. Feldstein, brother of actor Jonah Hill, was the founder and chief executive of Career Artist Management and had managed Maroon 5 since its inception 15 years ago. His company also counts Miguel, The B-52s, Elle King and Rick Springfield among its clients.
March Fong Eu was a California political trailblazer who served as the state’s first female secretary of state and later a U.S. ambassador to Micronesia. She died Dec. 21 in Irvine, Calif., from complications following a fall and subsequent surgery, according to a spokeswoman. She was 95. Eu served four terms as a Democratic state assemblywoman representing the Oakland area before becoming California’s secretary of state in 1975. She held that position until 1994, when President Bill Clinton appointed her ambassador to the Pacific nation of Micronesia.
Recy Taylor, a black Alabama woman whose rape by six white men in 1944 drew national attention, died Dec. 28. She was 97. Taylor was 24 when she was abducted and raped as she walked home from church in Abbeville. The NAACP assigned Rosa Parks to investigate the case and rallied support for justice for Taylor. Two all-white, all-male grand juries declined to indict the six white men who admitted to authorities that they assaulted her.
Jerry Kindall was the first man to win College World Series titles as both a player and a head coach. He died Dec. 24 of complications from a stroke, according to the University of Arizona. He was 82. Kindall was a shortstop on Minnesota’s 1956 championship team and coached Arizona to national titles in 1976, 1980 and 1986. He played nine seasons in the major leagues with the Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Indians and Minnesota Twins during 1956-65.
Sue Grafton was a mystery writer and was best known for her alphabetically titled series of novels that began with 1982’s “A Is for Alibi.” She made it as far as “Y” with this summer’s “Y is for Yesterday.” She was 77. Her daughter, Jamie, wrote, that Grafton “was adamant that her books would never be turned into movies or TV shows, and in that same vein, she would never allow a ghost writer to write in her name. Because of all of those things, and out of the deep abiding love and respect for our dear sweet Sue, as far as we in the family are concerned, the alphabet now ends at Y.”
