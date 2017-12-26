From Trump to the solar eclipse: 2017 saw us divided, hurt and, yes, happy

More Videos 2:04 Remembering 2017 in 12 events, from Trump inauguration to the solar eclipse Pause 0:51 Fire destroys about a dozen apartment units in Gladstone 1:46 Music, food and companionship brighten Christmas at Salvation Army 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 1:56 Donutology hosts Christmas party for Operation Breakthrough 0:23 Harrison Butker is kicking his way into Chiefs record book 3:57 Chiefs coach Andy Reid showed up to his postgame press conference in Santa Claus suit 4:01 Chiefs Alex Smith: 'You cant get to the end goal unless you accomplish the first step.' 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 2:24 AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs head to the locker room Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Remembering 2017 in 12 events, from Trump inauguration to the solar eclipse In Kansas City and beyond, many people will remember 2017 for its headlines, but also for all the little happy personal moments. Neil Nakahodo, Rick Montgomery, Shane Keyser, Keith Myers, Shelly Yang, John Sleezer The Kansas City Star

