The cold returns for Winter Games in mountainous Pyeongchang

In this Dec. 12, 2017, photo, Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium is seen in Pyeongchang, South Korea. After two straight balmy Olympics where some might have wondered if it was even winter, let alone the world’s pre-eminent freeze-dependent sporting event, athletes and visitors alike will finally experience a no-joke chill in their bones. Vancouver and Sochi got complaints for being too warm, as might Beijing in 2022, but the weather in Pyeongchang will likely dazzle spectators, and confound organizers and athletes, in its bitterness. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo