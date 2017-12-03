News

Arkansas nursing homes high in medication errors

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 10:20 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Federal statistics indicate that significant medication errors are discovered on average in one of every five of the state's 234 nursing homes.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports federal data indicates that fines were levied in 43 cases since 2013, totaling about $1.3 million.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services defines a significant medication error as one that discomforts or jeopardizes the health of a resident. Inspectors take three factors into account when determining whether a medication error is "significant": the resident's condition, the frequency of the error and the type of drug.

Arkansas' significant error citation rates far surpass those in most other states, and Arkansas is the only state that has ranked in the top three for the percent of errors in each of the past five years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams

    The murder of Harlan K. Dunbar on October 26 has left many reeling in the homeless community around Lykins Square in Northeast Kansas City. Former prostitute and survivor of homelessness and addiction, Christine McDonald, gives a poignant remembrance of the man who was her friend and protector on the streets.

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams 3:35

Death on KC's Independence Ave.: Prostitute and homeless addict shared the same hopes and dreams
Five homicides along KC's Independence Avenue since Oct. 24 0:45

Five homicides along KC's Independence Avenue since Oct. 24
Tom Wagstaff, injured Independence officer, 'really excited to be coming home' 0:21

Tom Wagstaff, injured Independence officer, 'really excited to be coming home'

View More Video