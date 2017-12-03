News

Official: CHIP funds for Vermont to run out early next year

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 07:23 AM

MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont health officials say the state will exhaust its federal funding through the Children's Health Insurance Program early next year.

CHIP serves about 9 million children nationwide and the U.S. Congress allowed funding for the program to expire in September. The Burlington Free Press reports CHIP in Vermont is a funding source for the Dr. Dynasaur program, which provides coverage for pregnant women and children.

Department of Vermont Health Access Commissioner Cory Gustafson says no Vermont families would lose coverage from CHIP funds running out, but state legislators would have to account for a $21 million budget gap.

Gustafson says he hopes the situation doesn't become that dire, and hopes that Washington will recognize the situation soon.

