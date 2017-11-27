News

Founder charged in opioid scheme can remove GPS monitoring

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 05:48 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

BOSTON

The founder of a pharmaceutical company charged with leading a nationwide conspiracy to bribe doctors to prescribe an opioid pain medication has won his bid to remove his electronic monitoring bracelet.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Boal in Boston said Monday that prosecutors have shown no evidence that John Kapoor of Arizona-based Insys Therapeutics Inc. intends to flee. Prosecutors said at a hearing this month he should remain on GPS monitoring because he's a flight risk.

Kapoor and other Insys executives are accused of offering kickbacks to doctors to write large numbers of prescriptions for a fentanyl-based pain medication that's meant for cancer patients.

Defense attorney Brian Kelly said Kapoor is grateful for the ruling and looks forward to fighting the charges.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New, 60-day arts festival planned for 2018

    Mayor Sly James announced a new arts festival called "Open Spaces" Monday. Organizers say the festival will feature art installations by local, national and international artists in open spaces around the city. Visual as and performance artists also will be part of the 60-day event. Video by Jill Toyoshiba.

New, 60-day arts festival planned for 2018

New, 60-day arts festival planned for 2018 2:03

New, 60-day arts festival planned for 2018
Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans 0:52

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans
Mother of murdered KC man: 'We just need justice' 0:54

Mother of murdered KC man: 'We just need justice'

View More Video