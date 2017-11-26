News

Marijuana legalization study panel to hold third meeting

The Associated Press

November 26, 2017 11:07 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

CONCORD, N.H.

A committee studying the legalization, regulation and taxation of marijuana in New Hampshire is hearing from several experts.

The committee is holding its third meeting on Monday. The panel is expected to hear from representatives of the state banking and agriculture departments as well as the New England political director for the Marijuana Policy Project.

Matt Simon says he's encouraged that the group is interested in learning more about the issue, but he's concerned that the study commission is largely comprised of opponents of legalization.

Eight states have enacted laws legalizing and regulating marijuana for adult use, including Massachusetts and Maine.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting

    A man brandishing a gun was shot and killed at Costco Wholesale, 9350 Marshall Drive, in Lenexa on Sunday by an off-duty police officer who was there shopping.

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting 2:25

'There’s someone with a gun!' said one witness at Costco shooting
Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco 1:48

Off-duty officer fatally shoots man with gun in Lenexa Costco
She says her husband was given drugs to sedate and control him in nursing homes 2:10

She says her husband was given drugs to sedate and control him in nursing homes

View More Video