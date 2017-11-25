News

Feds giving Maine nutrition center $400K to grow local food

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 02:26 PM

LEWISTON, Maine

Maine's U.S. senators say the federal government is awarding $400,000 to a Lewiston nutrition center to develop local food systems.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King say the grant is going to St. Mary's Regional Nutrition Center. It's coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

The senators say the grant will help St. Mary's create opportunities for residents to "take part in growing, cooking and sharing healthy, local food." The center has undertaken projects such as establishing a network of community gardens in low-income neighborhoods.

The senators say the money was provided through the food institute's Community Food Projects Competitive Grant Program and was authorized via the 2014 Farm Bill.

