Wisconsin may allow first responders to aid pets

The Associated Press

November 25, 2017 09:42 AM

MADISON, Wis.

Some Wisconsin lawmakers are pushing to change state law and allow first responders to treat pets when responding to an emergency.

WDJT-TV reports that Wisconsin's veterinarian practice act only allows for veterinarians to give animals aid.

Two bills are in committee in the state Legislature and would give first responders immunity for treating animals during an emergency call. It would also protect responders who don't aid animals.

While first responders giving animals aid is technically illegal in Wisconsin, fire departments across the state have specialized equipment to aid animals. But the departments don't receive special training for handling animals nor do they have a written protocol for saving animals.

All the departments prioritize saving human life first.

Twenty-two other states allow first responders to provide animals with care.

