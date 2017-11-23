More Videos

Small businesses offer unique shopping experience in Brookside 1:40

Small businesses offer unique shopping experience in Brookside

Pause
The 2017 Plaza lighting ceremony for those who don't have a lot of time 0:25

The 2017 Plaza lighting ceremony for those who don't have a lot of time

Plaza lights up on Thanksgiving 1:58

Plaza lights up on Thanksgiving

It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas 2:09

It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas

Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM 1:38

Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM

Blue Valley North takes Kansas 6A state football title 3:12

Blue Valley North takes Kansas 6A state football title

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop 0:32

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks 0:45

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks

COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!' 0:31

COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!'

After win over Arkansas, MU's Drew Lock was most excited he has ever been after a game 3:26

After win over Arkansas, MU's Drew Lock was most excited he has ever been after a game

  • Plaza lights up on Thanksgiving

    Fireworks light the sky over the Country Club Plaza during the 88th annual Thanksgiving night lighting ceremony.

Fireworks light the sky over the Country Club Plaza during the 88th annual Thanksgiving night lighting ceremony. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star
Fireworks light the sky over the Country Club Plaza during the 88th annual Thanksgiving night lighting ceremony. Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star

News

Chiefs players Derrick Johnson, Alex Smith flip switch at 88th Plaza Lighting ceremony

By Kelsey Ryan

kryan@kcstar.com

November 23, 2017 07:50 PM

UPDATED November 24, 2017 10:35 AM

At 6:54 p.m. Thursday, tens of thousands of lights simultaneously illuminated the skyline of the Country Club Plaza — the 88th year signaling the beginning of the holiday season in Kansas City.

Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson and quarterback Alex Smith, along with a child pulled from the crowd, were the official switch flippers at the Plaza Lighting ceremony, which drew thousands of people on a mild Thanksgiving night.

The lights will be lit from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. each day until Jan. 14.

Although it’s a decades-old tradition, it was new for many attendees this year, including Aurora Snodell, a Kansas Citian decked in a light-up ornament necklace and flashing wand.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Christmas is my favorite time of the year,” said Snodell, a newlywed who is celebrating the holidays for the first time with her new husband, Chris. “It’s a whole season. There are movies. The lights. There is a whole feeling around it.”

As Chiefs fans, it was an added bonus that the players flipped the switch, she said.

Some traveled hours for the lighting and other holiday events in Kansas City this week, including Sobia Shahab, her husband and three children from St. Louis.

“We wanted a little getaway. It’s a good road trip,” Shahab said, adding that the family went ice skating and plans to attend the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday at Crown Center. “It’s very festive.”

After the lighting, a fireworks display began, lighting up the faces of the crowd, which stretched along Nichols Road and spilled into side streets. The event featured holiday music, choreography and Chiefs cheerleaders throwing T-shirts and light-up footballs into the crowd.

After the fireworks, Kansas City celtic group The Elders played a concert. Other performers included Smithville’s Casi Joy, who in April made it to the playoff rounds on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Last year, tennis pro Jack Sock, who graduated from Blue Valley North High School and won two medals at the Rio Olympics, flipped the switch with the help of a 6-year-old boy who had been standing near the stage.

The lighting tradition dates to 1925, when an employee of Nichols Co., which owned the Country Club Plaza, strung 16 colored lights across the doorway of the Plaza’s first building. By 1930, the Plaza played host to the city’s first lighting ceremony.

The Plaza itself was the creation of J.C. Nichols, who was inspired by his college travels to Seville, Spain, which had colorful markets and old-world charm.

Later, as a successful real estate developer, Nichols remembered those influences as he bought land at 51st Street and Grand Avenue, transforming the swampy tract into the country’s first shopping center specifically designed with the car in mind. He snapped up land until he had purchased 55 acres at a price of more than $1 million.

Nichols drew up formal plans for the Plaza in 1922. He chose a Spanish theme that included courtyards and stucco buildings with red tile roofs and ornate towers.

Since 1930 the only time the Plaza lights were not turned on was in 1973, when then-President Richard Nixon called for curtailing the use of Christmas lights to reduce dependence on foreign oil.

Kelsey Ryan: 816-234-4852, @kelsey_ryan

More Videos

Small businesses offer unique shopping experience in Brookside 1:40

Small businesses offer unique shopping experience in Brookside

Pause
The 2017 Plaza lighting ceremony for those who don't have a lot of time 0:25

The 2017 Plaza lighting ceremony for those who don't have a lot of time

Plaza lights up on Thanksgiving 1:58

Plaza lights up on Thanksgiving

It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas 2:09

It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas

Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM 1:38

Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM

Blue Valley North takes Kansas 6A state football title 3:12

Blue Valley North takes Kansas 6A state football title

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop 0:32

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks 0:45

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks

COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!' 0:31

COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!'

After win over Arkansas, MU's Drew Lock was most excited he has ever been after a game 3:26

After win over Arkansas, MU's Drew Lock was most excited he has ever been after a game

  • The 2017 Plaza lighting ceremony for those who don't have a lot of time

    See the 88th annual Country Club Plaza lighting ceremony and fireworks show in 20 seconds.

The 2017 Plaza lighting ceremony for those who don't have a lot of time

See the 88th annual Country Club Plaza lighting ceremony and fireworks show in 20 seconds.

Jill Toyoshiba The Kansas City Star

WHO HAS THROWN THE SWITCH?

2016 Jack Sock

2015 Gillian Flynn

2014 Alex Gordon and Dayton Moore

2013 Rob Riggle

2012 Matt Besler, Jimmy Nielsen and Kei Kamara

2011 Eric Stonestreet

2010 Jamaal Charles and Thomas Jones

2009 Jason Sudeikis

2008 David Cook

2007 Hometown soldiers from each branch of the U.S. military

2006 Bobby Bell, Willie Lanier and Clark and Tavia Hunt

2005 Dick and Carol Vermeil

2004 Mickey and Minnie Mouse

2003 Kate Spade

2002 Trent Green

2001 Tony Gonzalez

2000 Maurice Greene

1999 George Brett (again)

1998 Paul Rudd

1997 Marcus Allen

1996 Buck O’Neil

1995 Roy Williams

1994 Derrick Thomas

1991 Oleta Adams

1990 Lee Greenwood

1989 Dee Wallace

1983 Nicolette Larson

Others: Walter Cronkite, Tom Watson, William Christopher.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Small businesses offer unique shopping experience in Brookside 1:40

Small businesses offer unique shopping experience in Brookside

Pause
The 2017 Plaza lighting ceremony for those who don't have a lot of time 0:25

The 2017 Plaza lighting ceremony for those who don't have a lot of time

Plaza lights up on Thanksgiving 1:58

Plaza lights up on Thanksgiving

It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas 2:09

It's not like 'Schoolhouse Rock': How bills become law in Kansas

Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM 1:38

Thieves crash truck into store, drive away with ATM

Blue Valley North takes Kansas 6A state football title 3:12

Blue Valley North takes Kansas 6A state football title

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop 0:32

Missed Black Friday? You're still getting extra time to shop

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks 0:45

K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks

COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!' 0:31

COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!'

After win over Arkansas, MU's Drew Lock was most excited he has ever been after a game 3:26

After win over Arkansas, MU's Drew Lock was most excited he has ever been after a game

  • Small businesses offer unique shopping experience in Brookside

    “Small Business Saturday” in Brookside brought out a host of holiday shoppers looking for unique gifts. Stores such as Brookside Science & Toy and "a store named STUFF" feature items that can't be found in the big box merchants.

Small businesses offer unique shopping experience in Brookside

View More Video