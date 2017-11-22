News

Oklahoma health agency to delay cuts, but only temporarily

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 05:46 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

OKLAHOMA CITY

The state agency that oversees Medicaid in Oklahoma will delay planned rate cuts for providers and nursing homes for another month.

But Oklahoma Health Care Authority officials warned Wednesday they're still planning for cuts in January.

The agency says it will delay reimbursement rate cuts of 9 percent for most health providers and 4 percent for nursing facilities that had been set to take effect Dec. 1.

Now, officials say they're preparing for smaller cuts of 6 percent for most providers and 1 percent for nursing facilities effective Jan. 1.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Even with the cuts, the agency still has a projected budget shortfall of nearly $10 million.

The agency was one of three that lost $215 million in state funding when the state Supreme Court ruled a cigarette tax unconstitutional.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • New DCF secretary wants transparency, changes for children

    Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer named Gina Meier-Hummel as the new leader for Kansas' Department for Children and Families. She said she plans to conduct a top-to-bottom review and demand accountability inside the system. Meier-Hummel takes over Dec. 1.

New DCF secretary wants transparency, changes for children

New DCF secretary wants transparency, changes for children 3:57

New DCF secretary wants transparency, changes for children
Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here 1:36

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here
Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’ 1:27

Trump on Moore accusations: ‘He totally denies it…you have to listen to him also’

View More Video