Ministry provides refurbished medical equipment worldwide

ADVANCED FOR RELEASE SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25, 2017 Vicki Bertges leaves Chosen International Medical Assistance with two walkers in Millcreek Township, Pennsylvania on Nov. 16. Bertges, 62, is a resident of South Carolina who is helping care for her sister in Erie who recently had a stroke and whose doctor suggested she have a walker for each floor of her home Erie Times-News via AP Greg Wohlford)