Big Tobacco's anti-smoking ads begin after decade of delay

This undated photo shows a screen shot from a commercial that will air on television starting the week of Nov. 26. Under court order, the largest U.S. tobacco companies have to publicize the deadly, addictive effects of smoking, more than a decade after a judge ruled that the industry had misled the public about the risks of cigarettes, which continue to kill about a half-million Americans annually. The ads will run for 52 weeks.

U.S. Department of Justice via AP)