News

State gets 370 applications for medical marijuana licenses

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 11:15 PM

UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

State officials say they've received more than 300 applications to operate 60 dispensaries that will sell medical marijuana.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy said on Monday that it had received 370 applications to operate the dispensaries the state expects to have up and running in about a year. The deadline for applications was Friday.

A board spokesman says no deadline has been set for determining which businesses will get licenses to operate the dispensaries. The state application fee was $5,000.

No single company will be allowed to own more than five dispensaries.

Ohioans with one of 21 medical conditions can legally buy and use medical marijuana if it's recommended to them by a physician.

