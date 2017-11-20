Grant aimed at preventing opioid abuse by women

News

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 11:09 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y.

Health officials in western New York say they'll use a three-year, $300,000 grant to try to lower the number of newborns who suffer from drug withdrawal after being exposed to opioids before birth.

The Erie County Department of Health announced the federal grant on Monday, saying it's aimed at addressing opioid misuse among women of childbearing age. The Buffalo-area was one of 20 regions to receive grants.

The health department says the region, like many around the country, is seeing more babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome, or NAS, as a result of repeated exposure to opioids before birth.

The department will work with area health care providers to help them identify women who may need treatment for opioid use and get them into appropriate care.

