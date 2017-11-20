Fire burns Navy dental clinic in San Diego, 4 injured

Officials say four people are being treated for burns after a fire broke out at a dental clinic at San Diego's Navy hospital.
Navy hospital spokesman Miguel Alvarez said Monday the fire started Monday morning and burned a room at the dental clinic on the second floor of the Naval Medical Center San Diego.
He says three dental clinic staff members and a patient were sent to the University of California Burn Center for treatment of burns.
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze.
Alvarez had no information on the extent of damage or the severity of the victims' injuries.
The fire's cause was under investigation.
