News

Fire burns Navy dental clinic in San Diego, 4 injured

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 04:16 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

SAN DIEGO

Officials say four people are being treated for burns after a fire broke out at a dental clinic at San Diego's Navy hospital.

Navy hospital spokesman Miguel Alvarez said Monday the fire started Monday morning and burned a room at the dental clinic on the second floor of the Naval Medical Center San Diego.

He says three dental clinic staff members and a patient were sent to the University of California Burn Center for treatment of burns.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Alvarez had no information on the extent of damage or the severity of the victims' injuries.

The fire's cause was under investigation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as police officers narrowly escape being hit by drunk driver

    The Forest Hill Police Department in Texas released dash cam video of police officers narrowly being hit by a drunk driver last week.

Watch as police officers narrowly escape being hit by drunk driver

Watch as police officers narrowly escape being hit by drunk driver 1:06

Watch as police officers narrowly escape being hit by drunk driver
Watch: Burglar breaks out window at Waldo Jewelers 0:17

Watch: Burglar breaks out window at Waldo Jewelers

Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83 1:41

Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83

View More Video