News

Montana drafts medical marijuana regulations

The Associated Press

November 19, 2017 03:32 PM

UPDATED November 19, 2017 03:33 PM

BILLINGS, Mont.

The state health department has drafted proposed regulations for the medical marijuana industry, setting rules for quality testing, tracking and increasing fees.

The Billings Gazette reports the Department of Public Health and Human Services plans a public hearing in Helena on Nov. 30.

Agency spokesman Jon Ebelt says the state sought input from Montana providers and researched practices in states that have legalized marijuana use.

Under the rules, providers would have to have their products tested for levels of THC along with metals and pesticides.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Annual licensing fees would be $5,000 for providers with more than 10 registered patients, $1,000 for smaller providers and $2,000 for testing labs. The patient fee would be raised from $5 to $30.

There are also tracking and security requirements while prospective employees would be screened for drug convictions.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch Tech N9ne perform for KC kids at Santa's Wonderland

    Tech N9ne, a rapper who was born and raised in Kansas City, joined the Twelfth Street Heritage Development Corporation Wednesday night to perform and give out 1,000 Christmas toys to Kansas City urban kids at the annual Santa's Wonderland event. Watch Tech N9ne perform his songs "KCMO Anthem" and "Hood Go Crazy."

Watch Tech N9ne perform for KC kids at Santa's Wonderland

Watch Tech N9ne perform for KC kids at Santa's Wonderland 2:25

Watch Tech N9ne perform for KC kids at Santa's Wonderland
New DCF secretary wants transparency, changes for children 3:57

New DCF secretary wants transparency, changes for children
Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here 1:36

Crowds, discounts and marathon shopping—Black Friday 2017 is here

View More Video