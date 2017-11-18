Township might yank welcome mat for marijuana businesses

News

A township in southwestern Michigan might reverse a decision to welcome medical marijuana businesses.

Milton Township in Cass County could rescind an ordinance Tuesday after hearing from the prosecutor and sheriff, who fear medical marijuana could bring crime.

Township Supervisor Robert Benjamin says, "Maybe it's just not right for Milton at this time."

New Michigan laws are significantly changing how medical marijuana is treated in the state. The state will be issuing licenses next year to businesses that want to grow, process or sell marijuana. But the businesses still need the blessing of local governments.

The South Bend Tribune reports that Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke is concerned about public safety. Behnke says he's not aware of any other community in the county welcoming medical marijuana businesses.

