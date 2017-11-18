News

MSF says it can't deliver live-saving aid to Yemen capital

The Associated Press

November 18, 2017 04:14 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 15 MINUTES AGO

CAIRO

International aid group Doctors Without Borders says it has not been able to deliver live-saving medical and humanitarian assistance to the people in dire need in the Yemeni capital because of a blockade by a Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Shiite rebels.

The group, known by its French acronym MSF, says in a statement Saturday it hasn't received authorization from the coalition to fly from Djibouti to Sanaa.

The group welcomes the reopening of the port in the city of Aden; however it says this is "far from sufficient to deliver timely and urgent medical humanitarian aid across Yemen."

The U.S.-backed coalition imposed a land, sea and air blockade Nov. 6 after a missile attack by rebels on the Saudi capital Riyadh. Saudi Arabia said Monday the coalition would lift the blockade.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'In Cold Blood' prosecutor recalls Kansas family murders

    Duane West, who was the Finney County prosecutor in 1959 when the Clutter family was murdered just outside of Garden City, recalls the days before the trial and dealing with Truman Capote, author of "In Cold Blood."

'In Cold Blood' prosecutor recalls Kansas family murders

'In Cold Blood' prosecutor recalls Kansas family murders 7:30

'In Cold Blood' prosecutor recalls Kansas family murders
New pizza place opens in the Northland 1:05

New pizza place opens in the Northland
Leeann Tweeden accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault 1:36

Leeann Tweeden accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault

View More Video