Surgeons remove worms, other parasites from NKorean soldier

FILE - in this Nov. 15, 2017, photo, medical doctor Lee Cook-jong describes the parasites found inside the body of a North Korean soldier at Ajou University Medical Center in Suwon, South Korea. Hospital officials say on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, the condition of the North Korean soldier severely wounded by gunfire while escaping to South Korea is gradually improving after two surgeries but it's too early to tell whether he makes a recovery. Yonhap via AP, File Kim In-chul