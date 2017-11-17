The Latest: Emanuel praises Jackson after health disclosure

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2015 file photo Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference in Chicago. Rev. Jackson says he's been seeking outpatient care for two years for Parkinson's disease and plans to "dedicate" himself to physical therapy. In a Friday, Nov. 17, 2017 letter to supporters, the 76-year-old says family and friends noticed a change in him about three years ago and he could no longer ignore symptoms. M. Spencer Green File AP Photo