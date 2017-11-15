FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2017 file photo, Insys Therapeutics founder John Kapoor leaves U.S. District Court in Phoenix. He had been charged with leading a conspiracy to bribe doctors to prescribe an opioid pain medication for people who didn't need it. Kapoor is scheduled for arraignment Thursday, Nov. 16, in federal court Boston.
FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2017 file photo, Insys Therapeutics founder John Kapoor leaves U.S. District Court in Phoenix. He had been charged with leading a conspiracy to bribe doctors to prescribe an opioid pain medication for people who didn't need it. Kapoor is scheduled for arraignment Thursday, Nov. 16, in federal court Boston. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2017 file photo, Insys Therapeutics founder John Kapoor leaves U.S. District Court in Phoenix. He had been charged with leading a conspiracy to bribe doctors to prescribe an opioid pain medication for people who didn't need it. Kapoor is scheduled for arraignment Thursday, Nov. 16, in federal court Boston. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo

News

Drug firm founder indicted in opioid conspiracy due in court

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 11:19 PM

BOSTON

The founder of a pharmaceutical company charged with leading a conspiracy to bribe doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid pain medication for people who didn't need it is due in court in Massachusetts.

John Kapoor of Insys Therapeutics Inc. was arrested in Arizona last month and is expected to make his first appearance in Boston's federal courthouse on Thursday.

Kapoor and other Insys executives are accused of offering kickbacks to doctors to write large numbers of prescriptions for a fentanyl-based pain medication that's meant for cancer patients. Most people who received prescriptions did not have cancer.

Prosecutors say they also mislead insurance providers to get them to approve payment for the drug for non-cancer patients.

Kapoor's attorney has said his client is not guilty.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • How this black, Muslim, transgender girl is trying to cope in Trump's America

    "When Trump was elected, it stopped being this quiet racism and turned into a full blown," 17-year-old Josie Hoskins says. She is transgender, black and Muslim.

How this black, Muslim, transgender girl is trying to cope in Trump's America

How this black, Muslim, transgender girl is trying to cope in Trump's America 4:23

How this black, Muslim, transgender girl is trying to cope in Trump's America
Footage shows truck pushing car along St. Louis highway 1:01

Footage shows truck pushing car along St. Louis highway
Campus pauses as thousands gather at K-State to rally for unity 2:09

Campus pauses as thousands gather at K-State to rally for unity

View More Video