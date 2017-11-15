News

Court gives go-ahead for minimum alcohol price in Scotland

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 8:32 AM

LONDON

Britain's Supreme Court has given the go-ahead for the introduction of minimum unit pricing for alcohol in Scotland — a watershed moment for public health advocates alarmed at the level of abuse.

The court on Wednesday rejected the Scottish Whisky Association's challenge to the policy of setting a floor price per unit of alcohol. Health advocates argue that the increasing affordability of alcohol is leading to an increase in consumption.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted on Wednesday that she was "absolutely delighted" by the decision that she says will prove to be a "bold and necessary move to improve public health."

During the 1980s alcohol deaths in Scotland had been relatively stable, at roughly 600 per year, but in 2006 drink-related deaths peaked at 1,546.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Phoenix City Cam captures meteor light up the night sky

    A fireball flew across the sky over Phoenix, Arizona, at around 8:30 pm on Tuesday, November 14. A security camera stationed at the Phoenix City Hall captured the sight, as seen in this video.

Watch: Phoenix City Cam captures meteor light up the night sky

Watch: Phoenix City Cam captures meteor light up the night sky 0:29

Watch: Phoenix City Cam captures meteor light up the night sky
Campus pauses as thousands gather at K-State to rally for unity 2:09

Campus pauses as thousands gather at K-State to rally for unity
K-State campus comes together to support diversity 0:43

K-State campus comes together to support diversity

View More Video