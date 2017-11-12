In this Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 photo, Rep. Bruce R. Cutler, R-Murray, smiles as the Utah State Legislature meets in Salt Lake City. Cutler is pushing state officials to consider banning smoking on the grounds of the Utah State Capitol. Cutler told the Capitol Preservation Board Monday, Nov. 6 that his idea was inspired by a similar move by the University of Utah in August that prohibits tobacco and the use of e-cigarettes on the campus, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.
In this Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 photo, Rep. Bruce R. Cutler, R-Murray, smiles as the Utah State Legislature meets in Salt Lake City. Cutler is pushing state officials to consider banning smoking on the grounds of the Utah State Capitol. Cutler told the Capitol Preservation Board Monday, Nov. 6 that his idea was inspired by a similar move by the University of Utah in August that prohibits tobacco and the use of e-cigarettes on the campus, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. The Salt Lake Tribune via AP Trent Nelson
In this Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 photo, Rep. Bruce R. Cutler, R-Murray, smiles as the Utah State Legislature meets in Salt Lake City. Cutler is pushing state officials to consider banning smoking on the grounds of the Utah State Capitol. Cutler told the Capitol Preservation Board Monday, Nov. 6 that his idea was inspired by a similar move by the University of Utah in August that prohibits tobacco and the use of e-cigarettes on the campus, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. The Salt Lake Tribune via AP Trent Nelson

News

Utah lawmaker looking to ban smoking at state Capitol

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 12:58 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

A Utah lawmaker is pushing state officials to consider banning smoking on the grounds of the Utah State Capitol.

Republican State Rep. Bruce Cutler told the Capitol Preservation Board that his idea was inspired by a similar move by the University of Utah in August that prohibits tobacco and the use of e-cigarettes on the campus, The Salt Lake Tribune reported .

"It's a great statement they have made that they care about the health of individuals," the Murray lawmaker told the board. Making the Capitol tobacco free would "show we care about people's health, care about the health of our employees."

Smoking at the Capitol is already restricted to designated areas.

Republican Sen. Pete Knudson of Brigham City doesn't see much of a need for the ban since the state hasn't received any complaints regarding smokers, he said.

The board is researching how many other state capitols nationwide ban tobacco use and is asking tourism companies if such a ban would impact international visitors and whether it would be difficult to enforce.

Between 200,000 and 250,000 people visit the building annually and about 50,000 of them are international tourists that arrive on bus tours, according to Allyson Gamble, executive director of the preservation board.

Foreign tourists are seen smoking by the buses instead of near the building, she said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Armed robbers strike Wood Oil/Cenex in Platte County

    The Platte County Sheriff’s Office wants to know if you recognize these men who allegedly robbed the Wood Oil/Cenex convenience store and a customer in Platte County Saturday evening.

Armed robbers strike Wood Oil/Cenex in Platte County

Armed robbers strike Wood Oil/Cenex in Platte County 1:18

Armed robbers strike Wood Oil/Cenex in Platte County
Guns in high schools putting teachers, administrators and parents on edge 2:14

Guns in high schools putting teachers, administrators and parents on edge
How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens 2:37

How secrecy in Kansas is hurting its citizens

View More Video