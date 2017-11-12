Utah lawmaker looking to ban smoking at state Capitol

In this Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 photo, Rep. Bruce R. Cutler, R-Murray, smiles as the Utah State Legislature meets in Salt Lake City. Cutler is pushing state officials to consider banning smoking on the grounds of the Utah State Capitol. Cutler told the Capitol Preservation Board Monday, Nov. 6 that his idea was inspired by a similar move by the University of Utah in August that prohibits tobacco and the use of e-cigarettes on the campus, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. The Salt Lake Tribune via AP Trent Nelson