NY governor sings bill to allow medical marijuana for PTSD

The Associated Press

November 11, 2017 5:32 PM

NEW YORK

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Saturday to add post-traumatic stress disorder to the list of ailments that can legally be treated with medical marijuana.

The PTSD bill was part of a package of legislation that Cuomo signed to mark Veterans Day.

"Our veterans risked their lives in order to defend the ideals and principles that this nation was founded upon and it is our duty to do everything we can to support them when they return home," Cuomo said.

The Democratic governor said 19,000 New Yorkers with PTSD could be helped by medical marijuana.

He said the potential beneficiaries include veterans as well as police officers and survivors of domestic violence, crime and accidents.

New York's medical marijuana law allows patients with illnesses including cancer, AIDS and Parkinson's disease to use consume non-smokable forms of the drug.

Other measures Cuomo signed Saturday include a bill to provide more days off for combat veterans employed by the state and a bill waiving the civil service examination fee for veterans who were honorably discharged.

Cuomo also announced a new program that will allow veterans to order service branch-specific license plates showing they served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard or Marines.

