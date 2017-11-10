News

Springfield medical school finds violation in herpes trial

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 4:59 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.

Southern Illinois University School of Medicine has determined a scientist at the school violated internal and government rules in genital herpes vaccine research.

The State Journal-Register in Springfield reports that SIU provost Dr. Jerry Kruse noted "serious noncompliance" in an Oct. 6 response to a federal inquiry into the late William Halford's research.

The newspaper obtained a redacted copy of the letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Illinois Freedom of Information Act.

Authorities are investigating whether there was professional oversight of a 2016 clinical trial by Springfield lab Rational Vaccines in the Caribbean nation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

SIU says it thought Halford arranged for oversight.

A federal rules violation could jeopardize research funding.

A Rational Vaccines representative did not respond with comment.

