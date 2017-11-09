News

Over 3,800 sign up for medical marijuana in Pennsylvania

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 6:59 AM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

More than 3,800 patients have registered for Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program in its first week.

Governor Tom Wolf says more than 200 caregivers have also registered for the program. He says the demand shows the "need for this vital medication."

A 2016 state law gives people under a doctor's care access to medical marijuana if they suffer from an illness on a list of 17 qualifying conditions.

The law permits pills, oils, vapor or liquid marijuana, but not marijuana in plant form.

Doctors must certify the illness and patients must obtain an identification card from the health department.

Qualifying conditions include AIDS, autism, cancer, chronic pain and Crohn's disease.

