FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 28, 2013, file photo, a Merck scientist conducts research in West Point, Pa. On Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, the Food and Drug Administration approved sales of Merck and Co.'s Prevymix, the first drug to prevent life-threatening infections in adults after a bone marrow transplant.
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 28, 2013, file photo, a Merck scientist conducts research in West Point, Pa. On Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, the Food and Drug Administration approved sales of Merck and Co.'s Prevymix, the first drug to prevent life-threatening infections in adults after a bone marrow transplant. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 28, 2013, file photo, a Merck scientist conducts research in West Point, Pa. On Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, the Food and Drug Administration approved sales of Merck and Co.'s Prevymix, the first drug to prevent life-threatening infections in adults after a bone marrow transplant. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo

News

Correction: FDA-Transplant Drug story

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 1:09 PM

TRENTON, N.J.

In a story Nov. 8 about a new drug approval, The Associated Press misspelled the drug's name. It is Prevymis, not Prevymix.

A corrected version of the story is below:

FDA OKs drug to block infection after marrow transplant

U.S. regulators approve new drug to prevent life-threatening infections in adults after a bone marrow transplant

BY LINDA A. JOHNSON

AP Medical Writer

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to prevent life-threatening infections in adults after a bone marrow transplant.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved sales of Merck and Co.'s Prevymis (PREH'-vih-miss) to prevent infections with cytomegalovirus (sy-toe-MEG'-a-low-vy-rus), a common virus. It doesn't sicken most people, but strikes at least half of transplant patients, who are particularly vulnerable to infection. The virus can damage the eyes, lungs and other organs, trigger pneumonia and even kill.

Kenilworth, New Jersey-based Merck says the drug will cost $195 to $270 per day for 100 days.

Each year, about 8,500 Americans receive transplants of blood-forming cells from bone marrow to treat blood cancers or other blood disorders. Currently, they get antiviral therapy if they develop an infection, rather than a preventive treatment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: Woman without pants crashes near fire, attempts to flee the scene

    A woman not wearing pants crashed her SUV near the scene of the fire in Toledo, Ohio. She attempted to flee the scene of the crash. Video courtesy of WTVG - Toledo, Ohio.

Watch: Woman without pants crashes near fire, attempts to flee the scene

Watch: Woman without pants crashes near fire, attempts to flee the scene 0:34

Watch: Woman without pants crashes near fire, attempts to flee the scene
Doomed WWII crew had a guardian angel in pilot Leonard Porter 3:05

Doomed WWII crew had a guardian angel in pilot Leonard Porter
Full steam ahead on new KCI terminal 2:00

Full steam ahead on new KCI terminal

View More Video