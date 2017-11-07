California bans use of some farming pesticides near schools

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2001 file photo, a crop dusting plane from Blair Air Service dusts cotton crops in Lemoore, Calif. California regulators have announced a new rule that bans farmers from using certain pesticides near schools and day care centers. The state's Department of Pesticide Regulation announced the new rule Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. The department says the new regulation is among the strictest pesticide in the U.S. Gary Kazanjian, File AP Photo