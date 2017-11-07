Wisconsin lawsuit blames drug makers for opioid crisis

Charles Crueger with Crueger Dickinson law firm speaks with associates Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, at the old courthouse museum in West Bend, Wis during a press conference announcing 28 counties in Wisconsin have filed lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies. Attorney Erin Dickinson with Crueger Dickinson law firm stated the counties would be looking to recoup monies to pay for services designed to help opioid addicts. West Bend Daily News via AP John R. Ehlke