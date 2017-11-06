In this Tuesday, March 6, 2013 photo Cleveland city councilman Zack Reed appears in Municipal Court, in Cleveland. Reed is running for mayor of Cleveland. Frank Jackson hopes to win a record fourth four-year term as Cleveland’s mayor. He also faces a fellow Democrat, longtime east side Reed.
In this Tuesday, March 6, 2013 photo Cleveland city councilman Zack Reed appears in Municipal Court, in Cleveland. Reed is running for mayor of Cleveland. Frank Jackson hopes to win a record fourth four-year term as Cleveland’s mayor. He also faces a fellow Democrat, longtime east side Reed. The Plain Dealer via AP Marvin Fong
In this Tuesday, March 6, 2013 photo Cleveland city councilman Zack Reed appears in Municipal Court, in Cleveland. Reed is running for mayor of Cleveland. Frank Jackson hopes to win a record fourth four-year term as Cleveland’s mayor. He also faces a fellow Democrat, longtime east side Reed. The Plain Dealer via AP Marvin Fong

News

Ohio voters to decide ballot issues, mayoral races

Associated Press

November 06, 2017 11:13 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Ohio voters will decide ballot issues on Tuesday that would place limits on drug prices and expand victims' rights in criminal proceedings, along with several mayoral races.

Issue 1 is meant to expand crime victims' rights. Opponents say such laws elsewhere have had unintended, negative consequences.

Issue 2 aims to cut prescription drug prices for the poor, injured workers and prisoners. Opponents say it could reduce access and raise some prices.

While low voter turnout is typical in off-year elections, early voting figures in some counties indicate voter interest is higher than normal, particularly in city elections with incumbents facing spirited challenges.

Democrats have continued to do well in large urban areas, while Republicans have dominated recent statewide votes led by Donald Trump's presidential win last year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Car near K-State painted with racial slurs was a fraud

    After a car was was painted with racist slurs at K-State, the owner of the defaced car has admitted responsibility.

Car near K-State painted with racial slurs was a fraud

Car near K-State painted with racial slurs was a fraud 0:36

Car near K-State painted with racial slurs was a fraud
Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza 1:40

Families of murder victims rally at The Plaza
Firefighter, resident injured in KC house fire 1:06

Firefighter, resident injured in KC house fire

View More Video