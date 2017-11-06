The Latest: Recreational cannabis, assisted dying plans fail

The Latest on the deadline to submit ballot measure signatures to the secretary of state (all times local):
5:25 p.m.
A pair of ballot measures that aimed to legalize recreational marijuana and physician-assisted dying won't go before voters in 2018.
Supporters said Monday that they didn't collect enough signatures for the proposed ballot questions.
"Death with Dignity" measure sponsor Angela Albonico says the campaign didn't have enough volunteers out collecting signatures.
New Approach South Dakota director Melissa Mentele says supporters came close to being able to submit the recreational use measure, but says the group's primary focus has been a medical cannabis proposal.
That plan to allow patients with serious medical conditions to use marijuana attracted roughly 15,000 signatures.
Initiative groups hoping to go before voters next year faced a crucial deadline Monday to turn in nearly 14,000 valid signatures per ballot measure to the secretary of state for review.
4:50 p.m.
A ballot measure that would allow patients with serious medical conditions to use marijuana has attracted roughly 15,000 signatures.
The names submitted Monday narrowly exceed the nearly 14,000 valid signatures required to advance to the 2018 ballot. The Secretary of State's office conducts a random sampling of signatures to determine validity.
Supporter Melissa Mentele says it's "all about validity," touting the campaign's volunteer efforts.
She says it's time to give South Dakota patients effective options for treatment.
Under the measure, qualifying patients — such as people with cancer, AIDS and hepatitis C — would be able to get a registration card to possess up to 3 ounces of the plant.
Last year, the Secretary of State's office said backers didn't turn in enough valid signatures to get a medical marijuana initiative on the 2016 ballot.
4:30 p.m.
Supporters of a proposed ballot measure that would cap the price state agencies could pay for prescription drugs have submitted signatures to get on the ballot next year.
The campaign on Monday turned in more than 22,000 signatures. Initiative groups hoping to go before voters in 2018 faced a crucial deadline that day to turn in signatures to the secretary of state for review.
The plan — adapted from an Ohio initiative that's on the ballot this year — would prohibit state agencies from paying more than the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for prescription drugs.
Initiated measures need nearly 14,000 valid signatures to advance to the 2018 ballot. The Secretary of State's office conducts a random sampling of signatures to determine validity.
4 p.m.
Supporters of a ballot measure that would allow South Dakota counties to switch to elections conducted entirely by mail ballot have turned in nearly 20,000 signatures to put it before voters in 2018.
Ballot question campaigns hoping to go before voters next year face a crucial Monday deadline to turn in signatures to the secretary of state for review.
Initiated measures need nearly 14,000 valid signatures to advance to the 2018 ballot. The Secretary of State's office conducts a random sampling of signatures to determine validity.
Supporter Drey Samuelson says the measure would help raise voter turnout and save taxpayer dollars.
Under the proposal, county commissioners could vote to dispense with polling places and require primary, special and general elections to be conducted via mail ballot.
3:30 p.m.
Signatures have been submitted to put a constitutional amendment on the 2018 ballot that would take control of redistricting from South Dakota legislators and give it to an independent commission.
Supporters handed over more than 34,000 signatures for the amendment on Monday, which is the deadline to turn them in to the secretary of state for review. Constitutional amendments require almost 28,000 valid signatures to advance to the 2018 ballot.
The Secretary of State's office conducts a random sampling of signatures to determine validity.
Supporters say the plan would make elections fairer in South Dakota. It mirrors a constitutional amendment that voters rejected last year.
The commission would consist of nine people with no more than three from any one political party. Under the amendment, the commission would redistrict in 2021 and every decade after.
2:55 p.m.
Supporters of a constitutional amendment that would move South Dakota to an open primary system for many political races have turned in signatures to put the initiative before voters.
Ballot question campaigns hoping to go before voters next year face a crucial Monday deadline to turn in signatures to the secretary of state for review.
Open Primaries South Dakota says it submitted roughly 37,200 signatures. Constitutional amendments require almost 28,000 valid signatures to advance to the 2018 ballot.
Committee Chairman Joe Kirby says the amendment is about fairness. It would have the top two finishers in a primary advance to the general election regardless of party.
For example, in a gubernatorial race under the plan, there would be an open primary for all candidates in which the top two vote-getters would advance to the general election.
1 p.m.
South Dakota's House speaker has submitted thousands of signatures to qualify voter initiatives on campaign finance and state technical institutes for the 2018 ballot.
Republican Rep. Mark Mickelson said Monday that he turned in more than 19,000 signatures for the initiative that would raise tobacco taxes to improve tech school affordability. It would increase taxes on different tobacco products including a $1 hike per 20-cigarette pack.
Mickelson says he also turned in slightly over 18,000 signatures for the measure that would ban out-of-state political contributions for ballot questions.
Initiative groups hoping to go before voters next year face a crucial Monday deadline to turn in signatures to the secretary of state for review.
Initiated measures need nearly 14,000 valid signatures, and the Secretary of State's office conducts a random sampling of signatures to determine validity.
9:48 a.m.
South Dakota ballot question groups hoping to put a slew of initiatives before voters next year are hitting a crucial campaign deadline.
Campaigns must turn in thousands of signatures by 5 p.m. Monday to the secretary of state. Supporters have been gathering names on issues ranging from legislative redistricting to establishing open primary elections.
Plans to loosen marijuana laws, cap the price state agencies pay for prescription drugs and ban out-of-state contributions for ballot questions are also among the dozen measures approved for petitioning.
Initiated measures need nearly 14,000 valid signatures, while constitutional amendments require almost 28,000 names to advance to the 2018 ballot.
The Secretary of State's office conducts a random sampling of signatures to determine validity. Supporters of a government ethics amendment have already turned in their signatures..
