Usable medical marijuana still a year away in North Dakota

North Dakota's Health Department has unveiled proposed administrative rules for a medical marijuana system in the state.
The agency is taking public comments through Dec. 26, and has scheduled public meetings in six cities next month.
Voters approved medical marijuana in November 2016. State lawmakers earlier this year crafted regulations that Gov. Doug Burgum approved in April. But the Health Department doesn't expect the drug to be available to patients for another year.
The advocacy group Marijuana Majority says a two-year lag between voter approval and drug availability is too long.
State Medical Marijuana Director Jason Wahl says North Dakota looked at numerous states' regulatory systems when crafting its proposed rules. And he says officials placed a priority on ensuring medical marijuana isn't able to be diverted for illegal use.
