News

Usable medical marijuana still a year away in North Dakota

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 12:29 PM

BISMARCK, N.D.

North Dakota's Health Department has unveiled proposed administrative rules for a medical marijuana system in the state.

The agency is taking public comments through Dec. 26, and has scheduled public meetings in six cities next month.

Voters approved medical marijuana in November 2016. State lawmakers earlier this year crafted regulations that Gov. Doug Burgum approved in April. But the Health Department doesn't expect the drug to be available to patients for another year.

The advocacy group Marijuana Majority says a two-year lag between voter approval and drug availability is too long.

State Medical Marijuana Director Jason Wahl says North Dakota looked at numerous states' regulatory systems when crafting its proposed rules. And he says officials placed a priority on ensuring medical marijuana isn't able to be diverted for illegal use.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dash cam video shows man being pulled from burning car

    The Brea, Calif., Police Department has released dash cam video showing a 66-year-old man being pulled to safety after being trapped in his car early Sunday morning. Authorities reported the male driver veered off the street, struck a tree and overturned.

Dash cam video shows man being pulled from burning car

Dash cam video shows man being pulled from burning car 0:45

Dash cam video shows man being pulled from burning car

New Kansas City Police Board member Don Wagner looks forward to serving 0:15

New Kansas City Police Board member Don Wagner looks forward to serving
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video