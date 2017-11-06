Editorials from around Ohio

Excerpts of recent editorials of statewide and national interest from Ohio newspapers:
The Cincinnati Enquirer, Nov. 6
When voters head to the polls on Tuesday, they will be faced with making decisions that could directly impact their lives and determine the direction of the Queen City for the next four years. While much has been made of the mayor's race, equally important to maintaining Cincinnati's upward trajectory is the election of nine people to occupy seats on City Council. These nine individuals working in conjunction with the new mayor will provide stewardship over the city's finances and bring forth legislative solutions to some of Cincinnati's biggest challenges.
...
City Council can't solve Cincinnati's heroin crisis alone, but it can set a tone of compassion and create an environment for collaboration.
...
For Cincinnati to move from good to great, it must upgrade its subpar transportation system. Cincinnati needs Council members who will make getting a multi-modal transportation plan on the table as soon as possible a priority.
...
Cincinnati needs Council members who can put aside personality conflicts and petty politics in the interest of making legislative accomplishments that can move Cincinnati forward. Council needs more thoughtful, mature debate and fewer social media rants.
Online: http://cin.ci/2AodPj2
___
The Marietta Times, Nov. 2
Iranian Revolutionary Guard officials announced Tuesday that the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khameini, has restricted the range of missiles manufactured in Iran to 1,240 miles.
Oh. Everything's all right, then. All that worry over Iran's missile and nuclear weapons programs was for nothing.
Pardon our sarcasm.
Analysts have said the Iranian announcement was meant to quiet concern about the country's arms buildup. It should change nothing.
For starters, missiles capable of flying 1,240 miles from Iran can hit Israel, U.S. military bases and shipping in the region, including oil tankers on which Americans rely. Those are major worries.
Then, there is the issue of believing anything the Iranian leadership says. For years, Tehran insisted it was not engaged in an arms buildup. It was.
And the regime maintains it has not sent troops, arms and money to help terrorist organizations. It has.
At least Iran is not North Korea, where saber rattling is a way of life. That is small consolation, however. Tuesday's announcement, on the other hand, is no reassurance at all.
Online: http://bit.ly/2yzyALw
___
The Columbus Dispatch, Nov. 4
It's a tragedy that people needing organ donations face an agonizing wait for donations, but discriminating against people with disabilities — such as Down syndrome — is cruel and unreasonable.
House Bill 332, sponsored by Rep. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, has bipartisan backing to stop this perceived practice: It would make it illegal to discriminate against someone seeking an organ transplant based solely on a disability.
Backers include families and groups that advocate for people with Down syndrome, which often is accompanied by heart defects. They don't claim that such discrimination happens often, but they worry that some transplant programs have policies that are unclear on the issue. Or that others have no written policies.
...
The business of managing organ transplants requires gut-wrenching decisions. The finite number of available organs must be given out, not in an easily understandable first-come, first-served order, but according to a formula. Someone who has waited years, but develops a terminal cancer, would be ruled out. Transplanting a precious organ into someone who won't live long is questionable.
But deciding a life is less worth saving because of a disability is an entirely different question. H.B. 332 would send a clear signal that this shouldn't happen.
Online: http://bit.ly/2AdJlPR
___
The Akron Beacon Journal, Nov. 3
President Trump wants to disrupt the status quo. If that meant bridging differences or seeking to tame the polarization afflicting Washington, his presidency would follow a better trajectory. Instead, he appears bent on aggravating divisions. His idea of disruption includes tapping as leaders those opposed to the mission of the office they would head.
Scott Pruitt presents the prime example, a climate change denier, devoted advocate for oil and gas interests, in charge of the Environmental Protection Agency.
On Wednesday, another most dismaying nominee appeared for his Senate confirmation hearing. He is Scott Garrett, a former U.S. House member selected to lead the Export-Import Bank. There still is time to keep him from the post.
...
The opposition to the Garrett nomination is broad within the business community. The Ohio Manufacturers Association stresses the crucial role the bank plays for its sector, helping to open export markets. The bank assists with financing, enabling other countries to purchase American-made goods, going where commercial banks will not.
...
The Senate Banking Committee appears favorable to the president's nominees for the empty board positions. The difficulty comes with the choice for the top spot. The White House and the country can do better than Scott Garrett. An organization as important as the Export-Import Bank deserves a true advocate leading the board.
Online: http://bit.ly/2yzjxSh
Comments