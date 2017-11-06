From left, Japan's member of the House of Representatives Michiyo Takagi, Canada's Minister of Health Ginette Petipas Taylor, Italy's Minister of Health Beatrice Lorenzin, United Kingdom's Undersecretary for Public Health and Community Heath Steve Brine and EU's Safety Commissioner of Health&Food Vytenis Andriukatis, stand during the final press conference at the G7 Health Ministerial Meeting in Milan, Italy, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017.
News

G-7 health ministers: climatic factors impact health

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 8:13 AM

MILAN

Group of Seven health ministers have issued a joint statement that says climatic factors impact on human health.

Italian Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin told reporters on Monday that the ministers were able to work out wording acceptable to the United States during their ministerial meeting in Milan, while also recognizing the differences in opinion in light of the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris accords.

Lorenzin called it "a great political work" to arrive at a document that recalls the U.S. position on climate change "and yet accepts the impact of climatic factors on people's health."

The final declaration states that "climate and environmental-related factors can aggravate existing health risks and create new threats," and discussed the need to raise awareness of the impact of such factors on health.

