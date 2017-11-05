More Videos

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

5 things to know about Sprint and T-Mobile, which ended their merger talks 1:19

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on the protests during anthem, winning in Dallas and Tamba 8:34

A super makeover for Mayor Sly James 2:10

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 1:37

Several dead in Texas Church shooting 1:38

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house 0:53

Take a pregame tour of AT&T Stadium (JerryWorld), home of the Dallas Cowboys 2:01

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down' 2:29

  • More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

    On Sunday a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX leaving at least 27 dead and 30 injured.

Battle over Lineage Logistics plan in Olathe

Opponents of the proposed Lineage Logistics facility at New Century Air Center in Olathe say they will continue to pursue their lawsuit, to persuade the Johnson County Commission to overturn its vote for the development (video by Lynn Horsley and Shane Keyser).