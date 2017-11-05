More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

Thursday night, President Donald Trump's Twitter account briefly went out. Twitter later tweeted that Trump's account was "inadvertently deactivated due to human error" by an employee on his or her last day at work.
This house near 54th and Park in Kansas City has been connected to a staggering amount of violent acts. Mickael N. Oliver, an occupant of the house, is in federal custody on an illegal firearms charge.
Gov. Sam Brownback discusses Antonio Soave’s tenure as secretary of Commerce as he enters the Capitol on a windy day in Topeka. Soave, a candidate for Congress, accepted a job in August with a charity founded by a man who had a lucrative state contract during his time as secretary.
Opponents of the proposed Lineage Logistics facility at New Century Air Center in Olathe say they will continue to pursue their lawsuit, to persuade the Johnson County Commission to overturn its vote for the development (video by Lynn Horsley and Shane Keyser).
Patrick Cunningham’s mother Cynthia got the all clear from cancer on May 25, 2017. A day later, he told her she beat cancer before the Houston Astros won a World Series, to which she replied “You watch out. Both are gonna happen this year.”
Clifford Currie, 55, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan., where a jury in August found him guilty of assault with the intent to kill. His supervisor, First Lt. Katie Blanchard, was severely burned in the September 2016 incident at the Munson Army Health Center on Fort Leavenworth.