Sticker shock coming with California's new pot market

In this Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 photo Donnie Anderson, a Los Angeles medical cultivator, retailer and co-owner of Western Caregivers dispensary poses for at one of his dispensary's in Los Angeles. Anderson predicted the high level of state taxation next year is "just going to help the illicit market thrive." He said more needs to be done to cut the cost for medical users, many of whom won't be able to absorb a big price jump. Richard Vogel AP Photo