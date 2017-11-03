After storm, food stamp recipients qualify for replacements

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services says food stamp recipients are eligible for food replacement after a week of power outages.
DHHS said Thursday that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients may be able to receive a supplemental benefit to help cover food lost during this week's windstorm in Maine. WCSH-TV reports SNAP recipients' supplemental benefit cannot be more than their monthly benefit.
DHHS Commissioner Ricker Hamilton says it's important that people come together to help their neighbors.
Applicants can contact the Office for Family Independence for information.
