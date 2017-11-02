More Videos

Deregulation, tax cuts and state pensions topics of discussion at Lincoln Days

Police shot an innocent Independence man, witnesses say. Video shows aftermath

Hundreds write letters calling for release of Kansas man detained by ICE

Alvin Brooks' daughter, family escape house fire safely

Teen makes a gut-wrenching plea to stop father’s deportation

Blunt: 'I'd be fine to see whatever memo is out there'

U.S. Roy Blunt won't speak for Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley

Panel discussion: "The ACA & American Health Care Reform"

Groundhog Day? What does 'Tater' the hedgehog say about spring?

Watch: Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court

Battle over Lineage Logistics plan in Olathe

Lynn Horsley and Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star
Mike Becker intervened when a gunman allegedly threatened patrons of a Dollar General. Independence police shot Becker after he'd dropped his weapon and raised his hands, according to two witnesses. Independence police say the incident is under investigation. Raymond Watts, one of the witnesses to the shooting, recorded the aftermath.

Supporters of Syed Jamal gathered Saturday at the Plymouth Congregational Church in Lawrence to write letters to Homeland Security asking that Jamal be allowed to remain in the United States. Jamal, a chemistry instructor, was picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside his home in Lawrence and is being threatened with deportation. Jamal, 54, is thought be detained in a Missouri jail 160 miles from his wife Angela Zaynaub Chowdhury, also from Bangladesh, and their three U.S. citizen children.

The home of Estelle Brooks, daughter of Alvin Brooks, a Kansas City civic leader, was gutted Saturday by a fast moving fire the forced the family to escape quickly from the burning home in the 7000 block of Ewing. Estelle Brooks, her daughter Shanita Pardue and a young grandson escaped unharmed. Pardue said a fire in the fireplace set curtains then a wall ablaze. Video by Tammy Ljungblad.

VIDEO: Eric Greitens uses his original Facebook page to get his message to hundreds of thousands of followers. But his lightly used, less-followed "official" governor's page is the only one subject to Missouri's Sunshine Law, the attorney general says.

American Public Square's second Truman Series event, a panel discussion on the Affordable Care Act and health care reform, was held Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018 at UMKC's Pierson Auditorium. In this excerpt, moderator Brian Ellison of KCUR asks Kaiser Health News correspondent Julie Ravner about the current viability of the ACA.

On the second day of disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar's final sentencing hearing the father of one of the victim's tried to attack Nassar. The man charged across the room but was quickly tackled by bailiffs and led from the courtroom. This hearing focuses on Nassar's work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward.

Back in 2005, a “lovely woman” named Melania Trump starred in an Aflac commercial that probably would have remained in some dusty corner of our collective memory if her husband hadn’t brought it up on Wednesday. It’s the one where Trump swaps voices with the iconic Aflac duck. During a White House visit on Wednesday, an Aflac employee gave president Donald Trump a pair of socks decorated with Aflac ducks, CBS News reported. (Images from the Associated Press)