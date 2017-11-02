Watch: Gunman in a bear mask robs a convenience store

Investigators worked overnight to determine what led a truck driver to plow down people on a bike path near the World Trade Center on Tuesday. Eight people were killed and 11 seriously injured in the attack. Sayfullo Saipov, 29, was detained by police after they shot him in the abdomen.
Independence police are circulating a surveillance video showing a person of interest in a burglary and homicide that left a 72-year-old man dead Monday. Police think the suspect was injured and also are looking for the white Chevrolet Silverado 1500 seen in the video.
Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and his ex-business associate Rick Gates were indicted in a special counsel investigation. Manafort pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including conspiracy against the United States. Manafort's lawyer spoke on his behalf on Oct. 30 and said the charges are "ridiculous."
A Minnesota sheriff’s deputy driving at a high rate of speed had a scary encounter with a deer earlier this month that demonstrated that not swerving is an effective — and in this case life-saving — defense.