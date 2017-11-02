News

Hundreds of recruits get sick at San Diego Marine boot camp

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 7:26 AM

SAN DIEGO

Military officials say more than 300 recruits at the Marines' boot camp in San Diego have fallen ill from a bacterial outbreak.

The Union-Tribune reported Wednesday that the recruits are suffering from diarrheal symptoms linked to E.coli bacteria.

The newspaper says physicians are treating 302 patients out of the more than 5,500 candidates undergoing training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot. Ten recruits were transported to a hospital off the base for additional care.

Commanders have quarantined sick recruits from those who have yet to display symptoms

Brig. Gen. William Jurney, the commander of both the depot and the Corps' Western Recruiting Region, says officials are working to identify the cause of the illness.

Symptoms can also include painful stomach cramps, a mild fever and vomiting.

