Julia Luetje, who designed a pillow for children who are afraid of thunder, spoke about her invention recently at The Barstow School in Kansas City. The Leawood native’s invention was one of five chosen among 13,000 entrants in the national Dreamvention contest. Voters will now decide at www.mydreamvention.com which of the five receives a $250,000 grand prize. Big ideas runs in the family as Julia is the granddaughter of Bob Bernstein, who created the McDonald’s Happy Meal.