News

Down syndrome abortion ban clears GOP-led Ohio Senate

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 2:46 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The Ohio Senate has OK'd a bill banning abortions based on a diagnosis of Down syndrome over opponents' objections.

The bill cleared the chamber 20-12 Wednesday, a day after it cleared the Senate Health Committee.

The legislation would subject doctors who perform abortions in such cases to criminal penalties and potential loss of their medical licenses. Women receiving the abortions would not be punished.

Opponents testifying Tuesday included a former U.S. Trademarks commissioner whose 50-year-old brother has Down syndrome. She said the bill would require women to deliver Down syndrome babies who might not have the resources, support or commitment to care for them. Supporters argue terminating pregnancies in such cases amounts to discrimination.

The House and Senate must now reconcile their versions.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Insurer’s exit from Obamacare leaves patients struggling for help

    Courtney Eiterich of Lenexa needs health care to help her live with her multiple sclerosis. She has insurance from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, which she purchased with the help of federal subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, the law commonly called Obamacare.

Insurer’s exit from Obamacare leaves patients struggling for help

Insurer’s exit from Obamacare leaves patients struggling for help 2:01

Insurer’s exit from Obamacare leaves patients struggling for help
Speeding drivers surprised with frozen turkeys instead of tickets 1:28

Speeding drivers surprised with frozen turkeys instead of tickets
Shawnee Mission Health joins MD Anderson Cancer network 1:31

Shawnee Mission Health joins MD Anderson Cancer network

View More Video