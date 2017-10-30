Doctors: Global warming is taking a toll on people's health

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, a patient suffering from dengue fever lies in a hospital bed in Peshawar, Pakistan. Cases of dengue fever _ a painful mosquito-borne spread disease _ have doubled every decade since 1990 with 58.4 million cases and 10,000 deaths in 2013. Dr. Howard Frumkin, a former environmental health director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said climate change, which allows mosquitoes to live in more places and stay active longer with shorter freeze seasons, is part but not all of the reason. Muhammad Sajjad AP Photo