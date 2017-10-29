News

Hassan highlights access to health care for female veterans

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 11:14 PM

MANCHESTER, N.H.

The director of a national veterans' organization is joining U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan to highlight the struggles female veterans face in accessing health care.

Allison Jaslow, an Army veteran, is executive director of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America. She and Hassan will speak with female veterans Monday at Southern New Hampshire University.

Hassan, a Democrat, will speak about a bill she sponsored to address gender disparities at Veterans Affairs facilities. She says many VA facilities lack specialists who deal with women's health, and maternity and newborn care isn't covered at the level it should be. The bill is named the Deborah Sampson Act after a woman who disguised herself as a man to serve in the Army in the Revolutionary War.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit

    President Donald Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit in Washington D.C.

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit 30:27

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit
Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church 1:51

Police are investigating burglary, arson and vandalism at south KC church
Racist graffiti seen on Longview church entrance 0:21

Racist graffiti seen on Longview church entrance

View More Video