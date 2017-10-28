News

Event allows public to drop off unwanted medications

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 7:05 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa

Law enforcement officials in much of Iowa will be collecting unused prescription medications later this weekend.

The drug take-back day is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday. It allows the public to drop off prescription drugs with no questions asked. The event is being held by the Des Moines office of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and participating law enforcement agencies around Iowa. Officials can accept only pills or patches, not liquids or needles.

Past events have collected more than 4,200 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter drugs.

More information and locations of collection sites can be found on the DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day website at https://takebackday.dea.gov/#collection-locator .

