Traveling I-435 this weekend? Here’s where and when to expect delays

Drivers should expect delays as crews reduce lanes and shift traffic this weekend along the Interstate 435 pavement reconstruction project in Overland Park.
The work is being done as construction wraps up on the first year of a two-year construction project to reconstruct the pavement along a 2.5 mile stretch of I-435 between U.S. 69 and Metcalf Avenue.
Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, crews will divert westbound I-435 traffic onto the ramp to U.S. 69. From this ramp, traffic will be able to exit onto Quivira Road and continue back onto westbound I-435.
The inside lane of eastbound I-435 also will be closed for 10 minutes about 7 a.m. and again about noon while crews remove and replace a message board used for the project.
Once the work has been completed, westbound I-435 will reopen.
On Sunday, crews will reduce lanes and close ramps along eastbound I-435 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to re-stripe the lanes to its winter configuration.
During the work, drivers should expect:
▪ Eastbound I-435 to be reduced to a single lane.
▪ The ramp from northbound and southbound U.S. 69 to eastbound I-435 will be closed. Traffic will be detoured via westbound I-435 to Lackman Road and then to eastbound I-435.
▪ The ramps from Quivira Road and Antioch Road to eastbound I-435 will be closed. Traffic will detour via College Boulevard to Metcalf Avenue and then to eastbound I-435.
▪ The ramp from eastbound I-435 to Antioch will be closed. Traffic will detour via Nall Avenue to College and then to Antioch.
▪ The ramp from eastbound I-435 to Metcalf will be closed. Traffic will detour via Nall to College and then to Metcalf.
Drivers should expect traffic shifts along I-435 between Metcalf and Quivira for the next couple of weeks as crews the project ready for winter.
During the two year, $16.34 million project, crews are replacing the deteriorating concrete pavement on the main lanes of the interstate. They are also patching and resurfacing bridge decks and reconstructing the approaches for the bridges over Indian Creek and Metcalf.
This season’s work focused on the eastbound lanes.
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
