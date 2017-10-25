Pharmacist in deadly meningitis outbreak cleared of murder

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, Glenn Chin, supervisory pharmacist at the now-closed New England Compounding Center, leaves federal court after attending the first day of his trial in Boston. Chin, a Massachusetts pharmacist charged in a deadly meningitis outbreak has been cleared of murder allegations. A Boston jury on Wednesday, Oct. 25, found Chin not guilty of causing the deaths of 25 people who were injected with mold-tainted drugs. But jurors found convicted Chin of mail fraud and racketeering. Steven Senne, File AP Photo