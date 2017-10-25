Watch: USPS postman delivers mail after Santa Rosa wildfires

New aerial footage from the National Weather Service shows the scale of the damage wrought by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. The footage from eastern and central Puerto Rico shows the devastation the Category 4 hurricane caused to entire neighborhoods, solar farms, and forests when it made landfall in Puerto Rico on September 20. Puerto Rico is still recovering from the impact of the worst hurricane in a century to strike the Caribbean island. More than 80 percent of residents remain without power, and some schools only reopened on Tuesday, October 24, almost five weeks after the hurricane struck.