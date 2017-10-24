News

District to carry overdose antidote in elementary schools

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 7:01 PM

MILFORD, Conn.

A Connecticut school district says it will carry the overdose reversal drug naloxone in its elementary schools.

The New Haven Register reports that Milford Health Director Deepa Joseph and the schools' medical coordinator made the decision because they want to watch out for everyone's safety.

Joseph says the drug will be carried in all school nurses' offices and can be used for staff or visitors.

She confirms Milford is among the first in Connecticut to make naloxone, also known by brand name Narcan, available in elementary schools.

The newspaper reports the National Association of School Nurses recommends schools incorporate the measure because nurses have the expertise to recognize emergencies.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows drug overdose deaths in Connecticut have significantly increased in recent years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Semi trucks illegally parked linked to woman's death

    Yvonne Douglas died in a crash on Saturday in Kansas City at an intersection that was blocked by illegally parked semitractor trailers.

Semi trucks illegally parked linked to woman's death

Semi trucks illegally parked linked to woman's death 1:01

Semi trucks illegally parked linked to woman's death
Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting
NRA ad with Dana Loesch: 'The Ultimate Insult' 1:01

NRA ad with Dana Loesch: 'The Ultimate Insult'

View More Video